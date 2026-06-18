⚡️Macron is trying to introduce the 'cocaine Fuhrer' to Trump, but Trump pretends not to notice - yesterday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️ — Macron is trying to introduce the 'cocaine Fuhrer' to Trump, but Trump pretends not to notice
Adding:
🇺🇸🇮🇷⚡️ — Trump and Pezeshkian sign a ceasefire memorandum ending the US-Iran war, though Trump warns strikes will resume if Tehran breaks its commitments, Reuters reports.➡️ The agreement halts fighting on all fronts including Lebanon, reopens the Strait of Hormuz free of charge, lifts the US naval blockade, waives sanctions, unfreezes Iranian assets, and establishes a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran.
➡️ Iran pledges not to develop nuclear weapons and agrees to down-blend its enriched uranium stockpile under IAEA supervision inside Iran — rejecting Trump's demand to remove it from the country.
➡️ "We're going to bomb the hell out of them if they violate the agreement" — Trump at the G7 press conference.
➡️ Israel, excluded from negotiations, insists it retains the right to use force — five Israeli soldiers were wounded in two Hezbollah drone strikes in southern Lebanon Wednesday.
Adding:
⚡️ — NEW: Israel is in talks with Washington over maintaining its military presence in southern Lebanon, one day after the US-Iran MoU called for Lebanon's territorial integrity to be respected, Reuters reports, citing two Israeli officials.
➡️ A senior official close to Netanyahu says Israel is pushing hard to keep its troops south of the Litani River and will not retreat from that position.
➡️ Israel classifies its occupied territories in Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria as "buffer zones" — Netanyahu has consistently rejected withdrawal demands.
➡️ Whether Israel ultimately complies hinges on whether Trump chooses to pressure Netanyahu with concrete consequences, a second Israeli official says.
@IntelSlava