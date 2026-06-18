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⚡️Macron is trying to introduce the 'cocaine Fuhrer' to Trump, but Trump pretends not to notice - yesterday
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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⚡️ — Macron is trying to introduce the 'cocaine Fuhrer' to Trump, but Trump pretends not to notice

Adding:

🇺🇸🇮🇷⚡️ — Trump and Pezeshkian sign a ceasefire memorandum ending the US-Iran war, though Trump warns strikes will resume if Tehran breaks its commitments, Reuters reports.➡️ The agreement halts fighting on all fronts including Lebanon, reopens the Strait of Hormuz free of charge, lifts the US naval blockade, waives sanctions, unfreezes Iranian assets, and establishes a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran.

➡️ Iran pledges not to develop nuclear weapons and agrees to down-blend its enriched uranium stockpile under IAEA supervision inside Iran — rejecting Trump's demand to remove it from the country.
➡️ "We're going to bomb the hell out of them if they violate the agreement" — Trump at the G7 press conference.

➡️ Israel, excluded from negotiations, insists it retains the right to use force — five Israeli soldiers were wounded in two Hezbollah drone strikes in southern Lebanon Wednesday.

Adding:

⚡️ — NEW: Israel is in talks with Washington over maintaining its military presence in southern Lebanon, one day after the US-Iran MoU called for Lebanon's territorial integrity to be respected, Reuters reports, citing two Israeli officials.

➡️ A senior official close to Netanyahu says Israel is pushing hard to keep its troops south of the Litani River and will not retreat from that position.

➡️ Israel classifies its occupied territories in Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria as "buffer zones" — Netanyahu has consistently rejected withdrawal demands.

➡️ Whether Israel ultimately complies hinges on whether Trump chooses to pressure Netanyahu with concrete consequences, a second Israeli official says.

@IntelSlava

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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