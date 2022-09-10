https://gnews.org/post/p1j0d3383
09/08/2022 Buckingham Palace announces the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years
