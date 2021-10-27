Trump’s New Social Media Is Quite Controversial As It Is Very Partisan

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10/22/2021 Axios business editor Dan Primack: The social media company Trump just announced as well as the SPAC behind it are controversial as it is very partisan and would be led by the personality and chaired by Donald Trump, not to mention that SPAC is based in Wuhan, China.