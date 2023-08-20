Create New Account
With Sherry B Round 2: We Cured Ebola in 2014!
The Real Dr Judy
Published 17 hours ago

We cured Ebola in 2014, even though Obama & Fauci meant it for evil, killed 21,000 Liberians to cover up William Thompson's confession!
"Called for Life" https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/called-for-life-by-kent-brantly-and-amber.html
Round 2 with Sherry B. Throwing punches! Gloves are OFF! https://rumble.com/v39dja4-artk231-sherry-b-and-dr.-judy-mikovits-bioweapon-vaccine-ingredients-cause-.html

Keywords
healthobamavaccineebolaafrica

