US Military: Trump Anointed To Start Armageddon. Franklin Graham, Doug Wilson Lead Prayer @ Pentagon

US Military Commander claimed Trump was ‘anointed by Jesus to cause Armageddon’ to justify Iran strikes: Complaint. Military leader told NCOs that assault on Tehran was ‘all part of God’s divine plan,’ complaint alleges. A military commander told a group of non-commissioned officers that President Donald Trump was “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth,” according to a complaint filed with a religious freedom watchdog. “What we’ve been saying forever, if you look back in history whenever you’ve merged any sort of religious fanaticism with the machinery of the state that conducts war, we do not end up with little babbling brooks, creeks, streams, ponds or lakes. We end up with one thing: oceans and oceans of blood.”





Doug Wilson Preaches at Pentagon, Compares Services to Day of Pentecost. Controversial Christian Nationalist preacher Doug Wilson stood at a podium inside the Pentagon on Tuesday (Feb. 17) as the guest preacher for the latest monthly Christian worship service held there for leaders of the U.S. military. The Idaho pastor and self-described “paleo-Confederate” preached about the importance of trusting God for protection in battle and praised the monthly worship services as perhaps a sign of a new revival like the Great Awakening or the biblical Day of Pentecost. Once considered a fringe far-right Christian figure, Wilson in recent years has found himself increasingly embraced by the broader evangelical world and the conservative political movement in the age of Donald Trump. The biggest evidence of his rise is that Pete Hegseth, who likes to call himself the “Secretary of War,” is part of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, a denomination founded by Wilson. Brooks Potteiger, Hegseth’s CREC pastor in Tennessee from before joining the Trump administration, preached at the first Pentagon worship service in May and again last month. Wilson recently announced he’s sending Potteiger to Washington, D.C., to lead the new CREC church plant there, which Hegseth has been attending.





Pentagon holds first Christmas worship service with the Rev. Franklin Graham. Continuing with the concept of firsts for the Defense Department, the Pentagon held a Christmas worship service on Wednesday led by the Rev. Franklin Graham.





Austin Mass Shooting By Muslim: Suspect in Texas shooting wore ‘Property of Allah’ clothing and Iranian flag emblem, AP source says





Islamic school exclusion from Texas voucher program is 'religious gerrymandering,' lawsuit alleges





