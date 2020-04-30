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"Empire of LIES: The Ron Paul Documentary" / Interview with Charles Goyette
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59 views • April 30, 2020
Empire of LIES: The Ron Paul Documentary" is a film project produced by Charles Goyette (NY Times Best-Selling Author, TV & Radio Host) and being funded by crowdsourcing via Kickstarter. Charles speaks about his project, its goals, challenges, and eventual causality in the fight for individual liberty and a philosophy which vigilantly guards Freedom.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/...
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/...
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.