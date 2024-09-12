Algonac Violates Open Meeting Act - Sandra Simmons

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Sandra Simmons of Algonac became an accidental activist when a Fire millage passed on the February, 2024, ballot. Sandra shares with Eileen how her FOIA request confirmed her suspicion that the Algonac City Council violated the Open Meetings Act. She founded a new group "Residents Seeking Justice " to hold elected officials accountable.





Follow the link to view the Algonac City Council Meeting from July 5, 2023: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HRr4DRtXWI





