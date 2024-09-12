Algonac Violates Open Meeting Act - Sandra Simmons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sandra Simmons of Algonac became an accidental activist when a Fire millage passed on the February, 2024, ballot. Sandra shares with Eileen how her FOIA request confirmed her suspicion that the Algonac City Council violated the Open Meetings Act. She founded a new group "Residents Seeking Justice " to hold elected officials accountable.
Follow the link to view the Algonac City Council Meeting from July 5, 2023: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HRr4DRtXWI