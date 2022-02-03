© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
14. El Sentido de la Vida
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • February 03, 2022
Esta canalización es para una persona especial que me comentaba que había perdido el sentido de la vida, que no sabía qué sentido tiene el estar aquí en estos tiempos que corren y jugar este juego a veces absurdo de la vida. La canalización se hizo como intento de dar un poco de ayuda y esperanza a este ser.
Encuéntranos también en las siguientes plataformas:
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yNXLklIYagpr/
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/47f0d661-2662-4af7-8924-ea04cb002797
SUPEROCHO: ttps://superocho.org/watch/xaJ5LHOqZZSXe94
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vqbmsb-7.-la-ley-de-la-creacion.html
ANCHOR: https://anchor.fm/destino-nueva-tierra/episodes/7--La-Ley-de-la-Creacin-e1b9df0
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Destino.Nueva.Tierra
Encuéntranos también en las siguientes plataformas:
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yNXLklIYagpr/
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/47f0d661-2662-4af7-8924-ea04cb002797
SUPEROCHO: ttps://superocho.org/watch/xaJ5LHOqZZSXe94
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vqbmsb-7.-la-ley-de-la-creacion.html
ANCHOR: https://anchor.fm/destino-nueva-tierra/episodes/7--La-Ley-de-la-Creacin-e1b9df0
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Destino.Nueva.Tierra
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.