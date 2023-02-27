Is Short Wave Radio Relevant For Preppers Today?

Does investing into a Short Wave Radio Make Sense For Preppers Today? I will discuss the reality of what Short Radio can do today and what other options may be better choice based on technology today.
Key Links
MJ's Email: [email protected]
Emcomm II Antenna https://chameleonantenna.com/shop-here/ols/products/cha-emcomm-ii
Signal Stick https://signalstuff.com/products/
SW Radio Broadcast List http://hfradio.org/english/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.