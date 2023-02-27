Create New Account
Is Short Wave Radio Relevant For Preppers Today?
Ham Radio Made Simple
Does investing into a Short Wave Radio Make Sense For Preppers Today? I will discuss the reality of what Short Radio can do today and what other options may be better choice based on technology today. Key Links MJ's Email: [email protected] Emcomm II Antenna https://chameleonantenna.com/shop-here/ols/products/cha-emcomm-ii Signal Stick https://signalstuff.com/products/ SW Radio Broadcast List http://hfradio.org/english/

licenseham radiohow-tobasicsbaofengshortwave radioemergency communicationsprepper commsoff grid communicationsuhf-vhf bandsshtf radiosgrid down communicationsshort wave stations

