The Amazing Liza Rey ~ Carol of the Shepherds from Noël Nouveau (Incredible Christmas Album)

Is this the best recording of a Christmas Carol featuring the Harp? I think it is, but listen and judge for yourself.

Listen as Liza's nimble fingers pluck the harp strings, as her agile digits flawlessly put to sound the wonderful score.

The entire album is incredible as well. Liza Rey is so wonderful on the Harp, and was aided by all-star producers Kurt Bestor and Lex De Azevedo. Mix in a talented group of back-up musicians, and the audio is magic.

They produced a Christmas album that is simply amazing, and has a very distinctive sound. The wizardry produced by the talented musicians is a fusion of Jazz, New Age and Instrumental music that will be a part of your Christmas music rotation from now until the end of time.





I have not been able to find this album in the stores, on music streaming services, or even on YouTube. This is very unique, and I hope you enjoy the auditory feast as much as I have. Be sure and share it with family and friends.

This is purely a noncommercial fan effort to give this exceptional music the hearing and reach it deserves.

God Bless









