The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! God's Compassion Reflected In You?

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you [email protected] Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub





Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg





Compassion can be described as an overwhelming urge to help another solve a problem or alleviate suffering. Isn't that just like our Lord and Savior? And as he blesses us to be a blessing look for ways that we can all show compassion to those we see are in need. Have a great day! Let's Rock!





Video credits:

Compassion • Character of God Series (Episode 2)

BibleProject

https://www.youtube.com/@bibleproject





Bare Bones - To Die For

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3WPW9Ym

David Metal777

https://www.youtube.com/@DeyvidMetal





4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily

On US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net