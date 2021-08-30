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"Beast of the Bayou" (BB22) IDA-22 WIND-22 makes water-22 (as time) flow in reverse
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36 views • August 30, 2021
In this video we give our attention to a "flood" of 22 numbering in recent disaster news. We also feature a report of how Hurricane Ida made the Mississippi river flow in reverse! Water as time!
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
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Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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