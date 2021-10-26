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Europe is finished like Sodom. ΣΕ ΤΙ ΔΙΑΦΕΡΕΙ Η ΔΙΔΑΣΚΑΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΣΟΔΟΜΙΣΜΟΥ ΣΤΟ ΝΗΠΙΑΓΩΓΕΙΟ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΙΔΕΡΑΣΤΙΑ; ΤΑ ΣΟΔΟΜΑ ΑΝΑΒΙΩΝΟΥΝ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΥΡΩΠΗ!
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161 views • October 26, 2021
Europe is finished like Sodom. ΣΕ ΤΙ ΔΙΑΦΕΡΕΙ Η ΔΙΔΑΣΚΑΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΣΟΔΟΜΙΣΜΟΥ ΣΤΟ ΝΗΠΙΑΓΩΓΕΙΟ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΙΔΕΡΑΣΤΙΑ; ΤΑ ΣΟΔΟΜΑ ΑΝΑΒΙΩΝΟΥΝ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΥΡΩΠΗ! https://ugetube.com/watch/8wjRkpcPBKSwVvp , https://rumble.com/vo99oh-europe-is-finished-like-sodom.-.html . ΠΗΓΗ: https://rumble.com/vo6iz5-europe-is-finished.-nothing-can-save-it-now...-greek-subtitles.html .
ΓΕΝ. 1,27 "ΚΑΙ ΕΠΟΙΗΣΕΝ Ο ΘΕΟΣ ΤΟΝ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΝ, ΚΑΤ' ΕΙΚΟΝΑ ΘΕΟΥ ΕΠΟΙΗΣΕΝ ΑΥΤΟΝ, ΑΡΣΕΝ ΚΑΙ ΘΗΛΥ ΕΠΟΙΗΣΕΝ ΑΥΤΟΥΣ".
The Creation 1:27 So God created man in His own image; He created him in the image of God; He created them male and female.
ΓΕΝ. 1,27 "ΚΑΙ ΕΠΟΙΗΣΕΝ Ο ΘΕΟΣ ΤΟΝ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΝ, ΚΑΤ' ΕΙΚΟΝΑ ΘΕΟΥ ΕΠΟΙΗΣΕΝ ΑΥΤΟΝ, ΑΡΣΕΝ ΚΑΙ ΘΗΛΥ ΕΠΟΙΗΣΕΝ ΑΥΤΟΥΣ".
The Creation 1:27 So God created man in His own image; He created him in the image of God; He created them male and female.
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