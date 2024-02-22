Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cracking the Codes of my Favorite Esoteric Book - the Bible!
channel image
The Open Scroll
249 Subscribers
44 views
Published 20 hours ago

Why symbols, patterns, metaphors and allegories? For the sake of concealing from some for a season, for His own purposes. And, for those whose eyes and ears are opened, for instruction and wisdom - for walking in faith, hope, and love!


Proverbs 20:12: The hearing ear and the seeing eye, The Lord has made both of them


Proverbs 25:2: It is the glory of God to conceal a matter, But the glory of kings is to search out a matter.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/CrackingCodeBibleActs.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
symbolismesotericdecoding

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket