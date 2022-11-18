Create New Account
Here come the "Covid 19", restrictions. Starting already. How long before your state declares a "State of Emergency"
It's already happened now in ...Oregon. As soon as the election was over they declared a public health emergency. Granting themselves absolute power and dominion over anything they see fit. They're starting by mandating masks on children already. Folks, this is coming. And we don't even seem like we re even watching. This time they have the laws they've instituted, since last time, to utilize. Better look up and if we don't get out in front of this, we re gonna be in some real trouble. We better get out and start standing up. It'll be too late If we wait. Hit meeeèee! [email protected] 

