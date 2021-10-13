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We CAN Act. ft. Teena Horlacher | Bonus Episode
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11 views • October 13, 2021
Want to go to the liberty conference?
Use promo code: LIBERTY for $50 off your ticket prices, as well as FREE defensive handgun training, valued at $2000!
https://www.wecanact.net/tickets
Many people in this day and age look at the world and think to themselves, "What can I do? I'm too small, too insignificant, nothing I do matters in the grand scheme of things. I can't do anything to help the nation get back on track."
Friends, you are mistaken in thinking this way. Everyone has a part to play in the restoration of America! ESPECIALLY YOU!
Teena Horlacher joins with us today to discuss what she is doing to bring about change in the nation, and how YOU can too.
---in this episode, you'll discover---
How We CAN Act, Together
The Salt Lake City Liberty Conference
How God's hand has shown on the conference
Walking Towards Darkness: Shedding Light
Finding the Good News
---About Teena Horlacher---
Teena has stated that her mission is to bring hope, the promise of a better life through wellness and opportunity: through sound nutrition that restores and supports the systems of the body, bringing renewed energy, peaceful and sustained sleep and a robust immune system, that promotes healing throughout the body.
Thousands upon thousands have experienced their health restored and their lives improved! In addition, thousands have found a solid and dependable opportunity through a 14 year-old company that has created wealth for hundreds of thousands in 65 nations. Many are finding the balance they have lacked through so much uncertainty in the world and hope is being restored.
Want to go to the liberty conference?
Use promo code: LIBERTY for $50 off your ticket prices, as well as FREE defensive handgun training, valued at $2000!
https://www.wecanact.net/tickets
Use promo code: LIBERTY for $50 off your ticket prices, as well as FREE defensive handgun training, valued at $2000!
https://www.wecanact.net/tickets
Many people in this day and age look at the world and think to themselves, "What can I do? I'm too small, too insignificant, nothing I do matters in the grand scheme of things. I can't do anything to help the nation get back on track."
Friends, you are mistaken in thinking this way. Everyone has a part to play in the restoration of America! ESPECIALLY YOU!
Teena Horlacher joins with us today to discuss what she is doing to bring about change in the nation, and how YOU can too.
---in this episode, you'll discover---
How We CAN Act, Together
The Salt Lake City Liberty Conference
How God's hand has shown on the conference
Walking Towards Darkness: Shedding Light
Finding the Good News
---About Teena Horlacher---
Teena has stated that her mission is to bring hope, the promise of a better life through wellness and opportunity: through sound nutrition that restores and supports the systems of the body, bringing renewed energy, peaceful and sustained sleep and a robust immune system, that promotes healing throughout the body.
Thousands upon thousands have experienced their health restored and their lives improved! In addition, thousands have found a solid and dependable opportunity through a 14 year-old company that has created wealth for hundreds of thousands in 65 nations. Many are finding the balance they have lacked through so much uncertainty in the world and hope is being restored.
Want to go to the liberty conference?
Use promo code: LIBERTY for $50 off your ticket prices, as well as FREE defensive handgun training, valued at $2000!
https://www.wecanact.net/tickets
Keywords
healthlibertycorruptionhealthcarehealth caremandateswellnessemotional healthphysical healthspiritual healthmark sherwooddr mark sherwoodhealthcares missing linkfunctional medical institutephysical wellnessemotional wellnessintellectual healthintellectual wellnessmark sherwood tulsaspiritual wellnesshope and health
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