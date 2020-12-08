The Seed War For Total Control

Part I - Begin With The End In Mind



A Seed War For Total Control

Isaiah 14:12-14; Genesis 3:4-5, 14-15

“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of.” Edward Bernays, 1928, Propaganda

Part I - With The End In Mind

• The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People – Stephen Covey – Habit 2 Begin With The End In Mind – Rev. 19:19-21; Psalms 2:1-3; Rev. 13:7-8; Rev. 13:15-18 – One World Government (Dictatorship-Totalitarian) – One World Economic System (Fascism – Blend of Communism and Capitalism) – One World Religious System (Worship of the Created – Satan - Exo. 20:3-4) - David Spangler, Director of Planetary Initiative at the United Nations (department has since been removed from rosters), has said, “Lucifer comes to give us the final Luciferic initiation…that many people now and in the days ahead, will be facing – for it is an initiation into the New Age… No one will enter the New World Order unless he or she will make a pledge to worship Lucifer. No one will enter the New Age unless he will take a Luciferian initiation.”

• The Great Reset – After The Flood - Gen. 9:1 – Fruitful and Multiply, Fill the Earth - Gen. 11:1-6 – Tower of Babel (Mystery Babylon) - Nimrod (Antichrist-Special Knowledge) – Money Magic (Out of Nothing-Debt) – Worship of the Created (Foundations of All False Religions-Creation Worship) - WEF’s Great Reset is nothing more than restoring the days of the Tower of Babel

• Nations Created – Gen. 11:7-8 – Confused Their Languages – Scattered Them Over All the Earth – The New World Order / One World Government / Abolish Nation States and Nationalism / Common Language (Hive Mind-Group Think) for the Common Good, the Collective