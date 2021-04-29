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No Vax - Frankie Goes to Nowhere
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63 views • April 29, 2021
On Saturday 24th April 2021 HUGE numbers of people took to the streets of London and stood shoulder to shoulder (mask-less), to express their concerns & frustration about the ludicrous and draconian lock-downs, mask wearing & the looming vaccine passports. It's time to take our freedoms back and to seek truth & justice once and for all.
Covid-19 the Musical - Frankie Goes to Nowhere – http://www.bitchute.com/video/sGLVYPAanqJw/
Covid-19 the Musical - Frankie Goes to Nowhere – http://www.bitchute.com/video/sGLVYPAanqJw/
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