🔥Al-Quds Brigades destroy Zionist tank, take out an occupying force with IED
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
58 views • 9 months ago

🔥Al-Quds Brigades destroy Zionist tank, take out an occupying force with IED

"They were blown to pieces, they were screaming. The vehicle was destroyed and the soldiers were taken out"

Scenes from Tal al-Hawa, Gaza City

Al-Qassam Brigades OBLITERATE Zionist APC with Chinese Red Arrow ATGM

"Netanyahu, I'm going to turn your tanks into antiques with this weapon, God willing. You'll send your trucks to collect the remains of your jeeps and tanks. I'm going to make your skin burn with this weapon!"

"Two soldiers exited the tank, fire!"

Zionist helicopters evacuate their dead and wounded soldiers - Tal el-Sultan, Rafah

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
