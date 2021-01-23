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PGP112 || Trust in QAnon...or not!
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330 views • January 23, 2021
Are all the Q-ites right, or just false profits?
Not calling anyone out, just asking because it would be a shame to climb the ladder only to find out that we are on the wrong building.
he Prepper Guy Podcast A.K.A. In My Awesome Opinion
Prepper Guy Podcasts on Podbean
https://prepperguy.podbean.com/
Website
https://prepperguy.com/
Prepper Guy Shop
https://prepperguy.com/shop/
Contra Radio Network
https://contraradionetwork.podbean.com/
Most of my podcasts are Rated (R)
If bad language offends your sensibilities, by all means, go back down to your parent's basement
Not calling anyone out, just asking because it would be a shame to climb the ladder only to find out that we are on the wrong building.
he Prepper Guy Podcast A.K.A. In My Awesome Opinion
Prepper Guy Podcasts on Podbean
https://prepperguy.podbean.com/
Website
https://prepperguy.com/
Prepper Guy Shop
https://prepperguy.com/shop/
Contra Radio Network
https://contraradionetwork.podbean.com/
Most of my podcasts are Rated (R)
If bad language offends your sensibilities, by all means, go back down to your parent's basement
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