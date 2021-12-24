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Immediate Threat to America National Security Compromised by Forced Injection
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121 views • December 24, 2021
The Stew Peters Show. The military is actively trying to force bioweapon shots into servicemember's arms despite their objections. Sgt. Brittany Puckett is one of those servicemembers who is objecting to this, however members of congress and many lawyers are ignoring her letters despite the fact that these mandates are clearly unconstitutional. Sgt. Brittany Puckett joins us to discuss.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vrb9yf-immediate-threat-to-america-national-security-compromised-by-forced-injecti.html
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vrb9yf-immediate-threat-to-america-national-security-compromised-by-forced-injecti.html
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