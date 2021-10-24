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PROVEN SYSTEMIC ELECTION FRAUD IN NM!
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132 views • October 24, 2021
Listen to Erin Clements describe some of the sordid details of her and her teams findings resulting from months of hard work digging in to the details of what actually happened in NM on 11/3/20. Our election process was and still is a travesty and we must now take action based on these findings to get accountability and justice. Erin describes exactly what we must do now to save our State and our country.
Everything you need to know to TAKE ACTION starting the week of 10/24:
https://mixonium.com/public/post/11532
First sponsor of C A T Chats! GORDON ROCKET COMPANY https://rumble.com/vnjdy9-gordon-rocket-company.html
'the little stove that could!'
Coupon Code: CAT CHAT for 10% discount
If you like the content please give it a Rumble and Subscribe to the channel ... its new and only going to get juicier!
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On Telegram at: t.me/CAT_chats
Everything you need to know to TAKE ACTION starting the week of 10/24:
https://mixonium.com/public/post/11532
First sponsor of C A T Chats! GORDON ROCKET COMPANY https://rumble.com/vnjdy9-gordon-rocket-company.html
'the little stove that could!'
Coupon Code: CAT CHAT for 10% discount
If you like the content please give it a Rumble and Subscribe to the channel ... its new and only going to get juicier!
www.rumble.com/CATchats
On Telegram at: t.me/CAT_chats
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