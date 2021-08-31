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Wash. State Employee Union Sues Gov. to Delay Vax Mandate, Massive Vax Protest in Greece, Threats Growing Everywhere!, Hagmann-John Moore Interview, More Canadian Tyranny: August 31, 2021
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1022 views • August 31, 2021
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Washington state employee union sues Gov. Jay Inslee to delay vaccine mandate, pending negotiations
Submitted by Don
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/politics/washington-state-employee-union-sues-gov-jay-inslee-to-delay-vaccine-mandate-pending-negotiations/
Related: https://youtu.be/I9pUTu8xZZY
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Don’s commentary: Subject: Media Desensitization reporting
Another example of the media desensitizing the public.
Third article this week describing Vax mandate pushback where they state the argument of non vaxing public then shift to a pro vaxxer at the end who concludes it's best to enforce vaxes.
In this one, the State worker union sues Gov Inslee yet goes into how it was a negotiation issue and that the public should be vaxed.
It will again leave the non vaxed public with no recourse and little hope…. (see 2021 Newsletter 35)
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Tucker Carlson - Joe Biden Just Made The Taliban The Most Dangerous Army In The World
https://youtu.be/d391rIkkAXQ
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Canada: businesses advised to call police to enforce vaccine passports
https://earth-chronicles.com/politics/canada-businesses-advised-to-call-police-to-enforce-vaccine-passports.html
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Canadian Imam Calls for West to Submit to Taliban: Jews & Christians Are 'Our Enemies'
https://neonnettle.com/features/1932-canadian-imam-calls-for-west-to-submit-to-taliban-jews-christians-are-our-enemies-
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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Washington state employee union sues Gov. Jay Inslee to delay vaccine mandate, pending negotiations
Submitted by Don
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/politics/washington-state-employee-union-sues-gov-jay-inslee-to-delay-vaccine-mandate-pending-negotiations/
Related: https://youtu.be/I9pUTu8xZZY
--
Don’s commentary: Subject: Media Desensitization reporting
Another example of the media desensitizing the public.
Third article this week describing Vax mandate pushback where they state the argument of non vaxing public then shift to a pro vaxxer at the end who concludes it's best to enforce vaxes.
In this one, the State worker union sues Gov Inslee yet goes into how it was a negotiation issue and that the public should be vaxed.
It will again leave the non vaxed public with no recourse and little hope…. (see 2021 Newsletter 35)
--
Tucker Carlson - Joe Biden Just Made The Taliban The Most Dangerous Army In The World
https://youtu.be/d391rIkkAXQ
--
Canada: businesses advised to call police to enforce vaccine passports
https://earth-chronicles.com/politics/canada-businesses-advised-to-call-police-to-enforce-vaccine-passports.html
--
Canadian Imam Calls for West to Submit to Taliban: Jews & Christians Are 'Our Enemies'
https://neonnettle.com/features/1932-canadian-imam-calls-for-west-to-submit-to-taliban-jews-christians-are-our-enemies-
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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