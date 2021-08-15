China Insight

Quarantine or Detention?Note: In CCP’s propaganda reports, what the world can see is the kind of quarantine in hotels with good conditions, but the real situation is that there are more detention places, where people are treated almost like prisoners. You have no way to hear the voices of those people who have disappeared in such places.The Henan flood is a man-made disasterNote: The so-called flood in Henan is in fact caused by the government’s massive release of reservoir water before it rains. The Government does not inform the people in advance, and puts the blame to God after the disaster. They can avoid any kinds of compensation for the losses that people suffered under the “natural disaster”, leaving the people to bear all the pain in silence.“The Professor” Explains American DemocracyNote: The CCP has kept a whole bunch of so-called experts, professors and running dogs. Their work is to tell the Chinese people about the “backwardness” of Western democracies like the United States, while publicizing their favored superiority of socialism. But in fact, their children have lived in the free world of the West and their properties have all been well stored there, too.No justice in the society of Communist ChinaNote: The girl in the video is boasting about her relationship network and background support in the education system. On the one hand, thousands of adolescents are scrambling for the qualification of the fiercely competitive university education; on the other hand, owning a background support gets you everything. Premium social resources are only allocated to those who obey the CCP regime, as the CCP regime holds administrative rights firmly.