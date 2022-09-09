The Grand Mother of Darkness- "The Hidden Ones" with Jessica and Shane knock and Fmr 2nd LT. Scott Bennett on Answers for our Times

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Enoch 9 and 10 speaks out secret things spoken to women. We look at the "hidden ones" that rule this world and speaks to the "offsprings" of the watchers.
Learn why "they" are set in course: "Operation London Bridge is Down" and "Operation Unicorn" this week.
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