Justin Hart: Corona Madness & Authoritarianism Could Come Back If We Allow It

Justin Hart discusses his new book on how the world went mad over coronavirus. These bouts of madness are nothing new as he describes how hundreds of years ago nasty authoritarians arose during the Italian Black Plague. He explains how there never was any science behind things like (anti)social distancing, masks, asymptomatic spread, etc. Governments fudged cases and death tolls and the experimental injections are dangerous and he expects lawsuits to follow.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Sponsors

Expat Money Show & Summit https://expatmoney.com

Unz Review https://www.unz.com/page/covid-biowarfare-articles

Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net

Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com





Website

Rational Ground https://covidreason.substack.com

Twitter https://twitter.com/justin_hart

Gone Viral: How Covid Drove the World Insane https://www.regnery.com/9781684513512/gone-viral





About Justin Hart

Justin Hart is an executive consultant with more than twenty-five years of experience with Fortune 500 companies and presidential campaigns. He’s also Chief Data Analyst and founder of RationalGround.com which helps companies, public officials, and even parents gauge the impact of COVID-19 across the country. In that capacity, he’s worked with everyone from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to Dr. Scott Atlas to Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. Previously, Hart directed special projects on the Mitt Romney campaign. He’s appeared on Fox News, OAN, and Newsmax, has a raucous social media following, and hosts the lively and controversial substack Rational Ground. Hart is the father of eight and lives in San Diego with his wife Jennifer.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)