Tucker says he's sorry he helped Trump get elected - Tucker & Buckley Carlson, clip 3

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Tucker says he's sorry he helped Trump get elected. Tucker Carlson
Buckley Carlson, Tucker's younger brother and former Trump speech writer.
Clip 4 from:
"Buckley Carlson: Writing Trump's Speeches, Trump's Shocking Texts to MTG and the Epstein Cover-up - Tucker Carlson", Title, April 20, 2026
Here's the full episode if you want to watch it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1v7qwoCVV4