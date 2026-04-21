Tucker says he's sorry he helped Trump get elected - Tucker & Buckley Carlson, clip 3

135 views • Yesterday

Here's the full episode if you want to watch it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1v7qwoCVV4

Tucker says he's sorry he helped Trump get elected. Tucker Carlson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.