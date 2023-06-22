The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Why The Holy Spirit Can Be Saddened

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub



Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

When we turn away from God Warriors Of Light, The Holy Spirit is saddened or biblically grieves.

Could it be because the Lord knows what's best for us and how we can live our best life in cooperation with the Son of God? It would make sense then that we do everything we can to know him, to think like him (renew our minds) and with this change of thinking comes a change in behavior. For the better.

Let's Rock!

Video credits:

Don’t Grieve the Precious Holy Spirit | Did I Grieve the Holy Spirit?

David Diga Hernandez

https://www.youtube.com/@DavidDigaHernandez

Angelica - Danger Zone

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/42UkGgf

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3CGFbSX

Invubu Solutions

https://www.invubu.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM

4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily

On US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net