BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EXCLUSIVE: MASSIVE Protests In Italy! - The REVOLUTION Begins NOW! - NO Vaccine Passports!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2719 followers
Follow
7
Share
Report
1871 views • August 30, 2021
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/

OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground at the massive protests in Milan as around 50,000 people protest in the streets against the incredibly illegal and tyrannical vaccine mandates.
The Green Pass has been in place for over a month now and Italians are not having it.
We reported on the ground from the protests and marches kicked off around the famous Piazza Duomo in Milan.
While one protest was organized, another march was planned at the same time against the Green Pass. As the march passed by, we followed. What resulted was amazing. Thousands filled the streets for nearly a kilometer as square after square was occupied by the protesters demanding an end to the tyranny and technocracy.
In this video, we follow the protest, the confrontations with both police and political opponents including politicians and we talk to one of the main organizers, Danilo Amici, a composer who works in London, Hollywood and of course Italy who has had enough of the criminality he sees taking over Italy and selling it off to the highest globalist bidder.

Stay tuned for more videos from throughout Europe as the revolution begins!

JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/

BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/

JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson

JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0

BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com

LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/

Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson

DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU

World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewspoliticsprotestrevolutionconspiracyuprisingtyrannyitalyvoluntaryismmilancoronaviruscovid19covidvaccine passportgreen passwam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia-China partnership reaches &#8220;unprecedentedly high level&#8221; as bilateral trade surges

Russia-China partnership reaches “unprecedentedly high level” as bilateral trade surges

Willow Tohi
Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Garrison Vance
Egypt Detains Entire Newsroom of Fact-Checking Outlet Matsada2sh

Egypt Detains Entire Newsroom of Fact-Checking Outlet Matsada2sh

Garrison Vance
Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Data Centers Could Sink Republicans in November Midterm Elections

Chase Codewell
U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

Willow Tohi
Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy