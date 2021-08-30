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EXCLUSIVE: MASSIVE Protests In Italy! - The REVOLUTION Begins NOW! - NO Vaccine Passports!
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1871 views • August 30, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground at the massive protests in Milan as around 50,000 people protest in the streets against the incredibly illegal and tyrannical vaccine mandates.
The Green Pass has been in place for over a month now and Italians are not having it.
We reported on the ground from the protests and marches kicked off around the famous Piazza Duomo in Milan.
While one protest was organized, another march was planned at the same time against the Green Pass. As the march passed by, we followed. What resulted was amazing. Thousands filled the streets for nearly a kilometer as square after square was occupied by the protesters demanding an end to the tyranny and technocracy.
In this video, we follow the protest, the confrontations with both police and political opponents including politicians and we talk to one of the main organizers, Danilo Amici, a composer who works in London, Hollywood and of course Italy who has had enough of the criminality he sees taking over Italy and selling it off to the highest globalist bidder.
Stay tuned for more videos from throughout Europe as the revolution begins!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground at the massive protests in Milan as around 50,000 people protest in the streets against the incredibly illegal and tyrannical vaccine mandates.
The Green Pass has been in place for over a month now and Italians are not having it.
We reported on the ground from the protests and marches kicked off around the famous Piazza Duomo in Milan.
While one protest was organized, another march was planned at the same time against the Green Pass. As the march passed by, we followed. What resulted was amazing. Thousands filled the streets for nearly a kilometer as square after square was occupied by the protesters demanding an end to the tyranny and technocracy.
In this video, we follow the protest, the confrontations with both police and political opponents including politicians and we talk to one of the main organizers, Danilo Amici, a composer who works in London, Hollywood and of course Italy who has had enough of the criminality he sees taking over Italy and selling it off to the highest globalist bidder.
Stay tuned for more videos from throughout Europe as the revolution begins!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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