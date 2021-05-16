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Um Sameer tells the story of Sheikh Jarrah (MIRRORED)
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203 views • May 16, 2021
Um Sameer tells the story of Sheikh Jarrah (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Middle East Eye at:-
https://youtu.be/bI-QBlmH_W0
"We will be free."
Um Sameer, an elderly Palestinian woman confronts settlers in #SheikhJarrah and refuses to evacuate her home in #Jerusalem.
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Middle East Eye Website: https://middleeasteye.net
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Mirrored from You Tube channel Middle East Eye at:-
https://youtu.be/bI-QBlmH_W0
"We will be free."
Um Sameer, an elderly Palestinian woman confronts settlers in #SheikhJarrah and refuses to evacuate her home in #Jerusalem.
Subscribe to our channel: http://ow.ly/AVlW30n1OWH
Middle East Eye Website: https://middleeasteye.net
Like us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/MiddleEastEye
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MiddleEastEye
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/MiddleEastEye
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