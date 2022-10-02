CLO2 Solutions Presents “Bag in a Bottle CDS” (Double Bag & No Float version)

I developed
this Bag in a Bottle CDS making method so anyone can easily make their own CDS
simply and accurately at 3000 ppm - all you need is a glass or plastic bottle
and 2 plastic bags. CDS is CLO2 (Chlorine Dioxide) which has been absorbed into
water and is probably the safest, most potent antiviral and antibacterial known
to man. It is especially capable of easily destroying viral proteins at low ppm
concentrations which are still safe to animals and humans.
