Another [Bidan] Crisis

Inflation And Rising Costs
* Two big factors are driving this: global warming policy and the war in Ukraine.
* As it always does, the left used people’s best instincts to subvert them into supporting these two lunatic policies.
* If you care about people, you must support the war in Ukraine!
* If you care about the planet, you must support global warming policy!
* But of course, neither one of these was about what they said it was about.
* Both of them were designed to spike energy costs, increase the control of people currently in charge, and enrich their donors.
[Bidan]’s Dark Winter
* American prosperity depends on energy.
* WH is intentionally making energy more expensive.
* Joe has been a disaster for the economy.
* Americans have burned through their savings.
* He seems hell-bent on crushing the middle class.
* His recession is going to hurt a lot of people.
* The housing market looks set to implode.
* Energy crisis hitting Americans at a terrible time.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-prosperity-country-depends-ultimately-energy
The full versions of these segments are linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 November 2022
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316173927112
