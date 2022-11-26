Another [Bidan] Crisis

Inflation And Rising Costs

* Two big factors are driving this: global warming policy and the war in Ukraine.

* As it always does, the left used people’s best instincts to subvert them into supporting these two lunatic policies.

* If you care about people, you must support the war in Ukraine!

* If you care about the planet, you must support global warming policy!

* But of course, neither one of these was about what they said it was about.

* Both of them were designed to spike energy costs, increase the control of people currently in charge, and enrich their donors.





[Bidan]’s Dark Winter

* American prosperity depends on energy.

* WH is intentionally making energy more expensive.

* Joe has been a disaster for the economy.

* Americans have burned through their savings.

* He seems hell-bent on crushing the middle class.

* His recession is going to hurt a lot of people.

* The housing market looks set to implode.

* Energy crisis hitting Americans at a terrible time.





Take Notes:

