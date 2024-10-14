Israel destroys 'Dome of the Rock' of Lebanon

Israel has been bombing parts of Lebanon and Syria, while considering an attack against Iran. In Lebanon, Israel destroyed a replica of the Dome of the Rock which is associated with the “Iranian Gardens” in Lebanon. Why might this further infuriate the Muslims? Has Hamas claimed that one of the reason it launched its October 7, 2023 attack against Israel was because it was concerned that after the arrival of five red heifers, that the Jews hoped to clear the Temple Mount of the Dome of the Rock? Does the Jewish Temple Institute really want to clear the Temple Mount region of all mosques and the Dome of the Rock in order to build a third temple in Jerusalem? Have representatives of the Sanhedrin and Temple Institute told Dr. Thiel that regular animal sacrifices can begin without a third temple consistent with what is recorded in Ezra 3:6? Does the Bible, in the 22nd chapter of Isaiah prophesy that the nation of Israel and the 'City of David' will face damage from what looks to be an Iranian-Syrian-Lebanese confederation? Will Israel's famed 'Iron-Dome' prevent great damage from coming? Is the Middle East an area to "Watch" like Jesus said in Mark 13:37? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie discuss these matters.





