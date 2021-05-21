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Secrets of the Gaza War
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21 views • May 21, 2021
A film that the terrorist regime of Iran does not want the people of the world, Iranians, Lebanese and Palestinians to see!
What Hamas learned from the Iranian terrorist regime and in this way, he killed hundreds of people!
What Hamas learned from the Iranian terrorist regime and in this way, he killed hundreds of people!
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