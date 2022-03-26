The Truth Hurts

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100 views • March 26, 2022
AOC: Life Of The Party?
* [Bidan] isn’t making anybody happy.
* Dems are about to get wiped out.
* They are praising — and covering up for — Biden.
* The bench is thin.
* So who do they turn to next?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 25 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301892041001
* [Bidan] isn’t making anybody happy.
* Dems are about to get wiped out.
* They are praising — and covering up for — Biden.
* The bench is thin.
* So who do they turn to next?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 25 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301892041001
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