6G TRUMPIAN SLIP ADMITS THAT 6G BIO CONVERGENCE WILL BRING UNDER THE SKIN SURVEILLANCE! TRUMP’S ACCELERATION OF A.I. GOVERNANCE IS HAPPENING RIGHT BEFORE OUR EYES!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBHRnutuW-X6W9TOWvjEe5A
.
Joseph Jornet "In Many Cases We're Talking About Controlling Your Genome"
Nanonetworking in the Terahertz Band (and Beyond): From Nanomaterials to Macrosystems: Dr. Josep M. Jornet UN-LAB @ Northeastern University 2021 https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1929055237966299402?t=uPVZ3wkYyvncEVxi7UwIIQ&s=19
.
Videos By Ian F Akildiz Editor-in-Chief Of The international Telecommunications Union United Nations Journal On Future And Evolving Technologies A.I. For Good.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2001202534648631794?t=Tm75x3qGnt28AYiRnoH3DA&s=19
6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless
Communications Systems
IAN F. AKYILDIZ, Fellow, IEEE, AHAN KAK, AND SHUAI NIE https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/ielaam/6287639/8948470/9145564-aam.pdf
￼￼￼￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/2001203571908301164?t=uI2rJqhXNQuMKhnPP_m4ag&s=19
PANACEA: An Internet of Bio-NanoThings
Application for Early Detection and
Mitigation of Infectious Diseases
IAN F. AKYILDIZ 1
, (Fellow, IEEE), MAYSAM GHOVANLOO 2
, (Fellow, IEEE) https://ianakyildiz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/panacea.pdf
￼
.
5G: 5G & Network Transformation Conference: Prof. Dr. Ian F. Akyıldız - Georgia Tech https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-ChmD3mwaEg&pp=0gcJCR4Bo7VqN5tD
.
5G: Fundamentals of Molecular Nano-Communication Networks Georgia Tech Institute Ian F Akyildiz 2022 https://rumble.com/v489zn2-fundamentals-of-molecular-nano-communication-networks-georgia-tech-institut.html
.
NYUAD Institute Imagine disease detection from within your body! 🌐 Join us for a talk on PANACEA, where bio-nanodevices monitor infection levels & relay data in real time. https://x.com/NYUADInstitute/status/1852433737927233910?t=H7nWsczNyHyUie1bVnhHQw&s=19
.
6G: Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection Ian F Akildiz ITU-IEEE-NSF NYUAD Institute Nov. 26, 2024 Fundamentals of Molecular Nano-Communication Networks Georgia Tech Institute Ian F Akyildiz 2022 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Inside+the+Body%E2%80%99s+Future%3A+How+Bio-NanoThings+Will+Change+Disease+Detection+Ian+F+Akildiz&source=android
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996463833800687917?t=V58924rGeDdRFOtNdRWMmw&s=19
(IoE) This vision of IoE, therefore, is that of connecting our already developed infrastructure to all observable entities in the universe, ranging from molecules and cells within human body https://rumble.com/v72kw9k-427597400.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996446331515318744?t=BwSSV1FKx3-s3NNKYS2UWg&s=19
Science and Society Meetings - XI, Prof. Dr. İlhan Fuat Akyıldız, Georgia University: "How to detect and avoid infectious diseases" Bio-Nano-Things https://rumble.com/v72kt54-427593352.html