Fauci Grilled By Senate For Millions Dead! Tulsi Gabbard Slams Fauci for Reportedly Taking the 5th! Must See!

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Fauci Grilled By Senate For Millions Dead! Tulsi Gabbard Slams Fauci for Reportedly Taking the 5th! These are the people besides the American Public, that also want to see justice! Must See!





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