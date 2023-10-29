Create New Account
Consequences of Israeli morning strikes on the Bilal Mosque in Nuseirat - in the central part of the Gaza Strip
Shutting off communications in Gaza was an explicit decision by the Israelis, made without any prior consultation with the United States, according to a U.S. official.

Confirmed: Real-time network data show that internet connectivity is being restored in the #Gaza Strip; service was disrupted on Friday amid heavy bombardment by Israel, leaving most residents cut off from the outside world at a critical moment


Cynthia....Supposedly the power is back on now, not sure which areas have anything.


israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

