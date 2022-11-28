Create New Account
Dr. Zach Bush: Chemical Farming & The Loss of Human Health
Dr. Zach Bush: Chemical Farming & The Loss of Human Health


Zach Bush, MD is a triple board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine, endocrinology, and hospice care. He is the founder of Seraphic Group, an organization devoted to developing root-cause solutions for human and ecological health in the sectors of big farming, big pharma, and Western Medicine at large.


🔗 Credit: After Skool

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Aw16LPVnNco&list=PLHSL33o2NTsBHtPka4HUVp4gzXeS9Dhh_

