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Ronald McDonald House attacked by looters during Chicago riots while kids and parents were inside
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210 views • August 14, 2020
Rioters & looters smashed windows at the Ronald McDonald House when terminal I’ll kids was inside. A recipe for failure when Chicago Police obviously wasn’t geared to handle the riots that took place in Chicago on Monday.
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