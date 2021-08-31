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CANDACE OWENS: Pull Your Children Out of Public School
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122 views • August 31, 2021
Government education facilities and academia are turning out uneducated useless idiots with no future because they weren’t “educated”—they were indoctrinated. No one is going to hire someone just because they wasted four years of their life in a university to obtain a degree in Lesbian Dance Theory.
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