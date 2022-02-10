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Trudeau Refuses to Answer a Freedom Convoy Question in the House of Commons and Storms Out Like a Spoiled Little Brat
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100 views • February 10, 2022
Mirrored from Clyde Do something: "Liberal MP after Liberal MP are beginning to turn on Justin Trudeau as support across Canada and around the world grows for the Trucker Convoy.
They're all trying to save their own butts as the house of cards crumbles.
Fun to watch, but there's still work to be done."
Clyde Do something
Liberal MPs are Turning on Justin Trudeau - Freedom Convoy 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8Y8r-qpO5Y
They're all trying to save their own butts as the house of cards crumbles.
Fun to watch, but there's still work to be done."
Clyde Do something
Liberal MPs are Turning on Justin Trudeau - Freedom Convoy 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8Y8r-qpO5Y
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