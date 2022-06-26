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Tim Kirby: Ukraine Nationalists Fighting for Globalism, Unipolarity Detrimental to America
Geopolitics & Empire
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2705 views • June 26, 2022

Tim Kirby discusses what life is like in Russia and the war in Ukraine. The vicious assault by Kiev on the Donbas region is what has led to the current proxy war. Russia has done a good job of taking territory friendly to it. Tribalism is one of the most powerful factors influencing International Relations. Ukrainian nationalists are really fighting for liberal, globalist, postmodern, and post-nationalist goals. The West and Russia will forever be divided for geopolitical reasons. The principle reasons Russians are angry with Putin are related to the pension reforms and that he took so long to do something about the Donbas situation. We should have a multipolar world where at least America, Russia, and China kind of have some nuclear weapons pointed at each other. The unipolar world has been detrimental to America, especially spiritually and intellectually.


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Tim Kirby Russia

https://rumble.com/c/c-655623

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWjox2j8QnpUBanF7jTEg3A

This Old Russian House https://rumble.com/c/ThisOldRussianHouse

Russia: Tips, Tricks & Travel https://rumble.com/c/RTTT

Tim Kirby Hardcore on Telegram https://t.me/timkirbyhardcore

Tim Kirby Show https://timkirbyshow.com


About Tim Kirby

From poverty on the crumbling outskirts of Cleveland, to knocking on the doors of the halls of power with a successful media career in Russia, Tim Kirby has a unique perspective that he shares on his new program “Tim Kirby Russia”.


Thanks to viral success during the early days of YouTube Tim has been able to do everything from writing serious analysis of geopolitics (The Strategic Culture Foundation) to working second microphone on the morning zoo on national radio (Mayak), to hosting a talk show on a Christian TV station (Tsargrad) all in Russia and in Russian.


Tim made the shift from America to Russia as a young man disillusioned with the course of events in the nation trying to find a place for himself in the Slavic nations from which his ancestors came. He became immediately enthralled by the differences between West and East both subtle and overt becoming one of the very few experts who really understands the mentality of both America and Russia.


Tim attained Russian citizenship in 2018 by presidential signature and has two children.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
russiaww3putinukrainegeopoliticsdonbaskaliningradmultipolar world
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