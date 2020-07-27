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Giant Triangular UFO Filmed In New Jersey
UFO FILES
UFO FILES
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107 views • July 27, 2020
UFO Files is your source for reporting the best in new UFO sighting news, info on the government cover up, and the strange activity happening on and off of our planet

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