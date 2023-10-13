Create New Account
A LICENCE TO KILL THE VOICE-LESS (BLACK OR WHITE) WHOSE NATION IS A TRADEMARK CORPORATION
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
Published Yesterday

This October 14 2023, Australian Voice Referendum "Vote" is not a "vote", but a United Nations (U.N) / World Economic Forum (W.E.F) seizure of assets, and mass land grab / U.N takeover. 

All information herein is self-explanatory. 

If you wish to explore further / research further the content, the URL addresses are noted on the screen within the video, for your convenience. 

(KJV)

1 THESSALONIANS 5:21

21 Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.

JESUS loves you 

(KJV)

ACTS 17:26

26 And hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation; 


(KJV)

JOHN 3:16

16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

    


godjesus christsatancommunismunnew world ordersatanismunited nationskjvvotenowluciferland grabun takeoverthe word of godlicence to killthou shalt not killshoot to killvoice to parliamentvoice referendumaustralian voice referendumyes 23king james biblethe riot actexodus 20 13

