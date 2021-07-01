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Dr. Jennifer Daniels on Belief in "The Plague" and Belief in "The Vaccine"
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176 views • July 01, 2021
This is a brief excerpt from a much longer conversation between Patrick Timpone and Dr. Jennifer Daniels. Topics discussed in the full video include stretching exercise, nutritional advice and questions and answers from viewers.
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Patrick Timpone, One Radio Network
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oneradionetwork/
Dr. Jennifer Daniels: vitalitycapules.com
Original title: YOU CAN BELEIVE THERE'S A VRIUS ...OR NOT
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Patrick Timpone, One Radio Network
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oneradionetwork/
Dr. Jennifer Daniels: vitalitycapules.com
Original title: YOU CAN BELEIVE THERE'S A VRIUS ...OR NOT
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