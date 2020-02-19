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Archeologia Misteriosa : Gli Enigmi Del Passato Pier Giorgio Caria
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37 views • February 19, 2020
l ricercatore e documentarista di fama internazionale Pier Giorgio Caria presenta, con documenti ed informazioni di prima mano frutto delle sue trentennali frequentazioni dirette con gli ambienti militari, di intelligence, politici, religiosi ed accademici, la realtà del fenomeno UFO in Italia e nel mondo. Ne spiega i risvolti sociali, politici e spirituali e la ricaduta di portata inimmaginabile che tale fenomeno ha e avrà sull'intera umanità nei prossimi anni.Il relatore è stato insignito per ben sei volte dell'EBE Awards negli USA (l'equivalente dell'Oscar per la documentaristica) ha ideato e prodotto documentari per Rai, Mediaset ed History Channel (SKY), è tra i maggiori esperti mondiali sul fenomeno UFO, Cerchi nel Grano e Vita Extraterrestre.
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