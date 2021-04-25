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The Death of Reason: Why People Don't Listen to Reason and Evidence
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69 views • April 25, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3055/the-death-of-reason-why-people-dont-listen-to-reason-and-evidence
All living organisms depend upon their accurate perception of reality to survive and reproduce. If a gazelle fails to identify a predator, it will get eaten. For a lion, a mistimed lunge may be the difference between a full belly and death through starvation, or even broken bones from a zebra’s kick. Human beings lack the sharp nails and teeth of lions or the speed of gazelles, yet we posses the most powerful – and dangerous – tool within the animal kingdom – our minds. We would therefore expect the human brain to be highly capable of accurately analyzing and conceptualizing the world around us.
The process of reasoning invariably involves the use of logic, and logic itself is derived from the immutable properties of the physical world. Empiricism is another component of reason that depends upon the accurate perception of reality.
Reason is thus incredibly valuable to us, but what if reason itself gets in the way of our survival and reproductive success?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
http://www.amazon.com/Whos-Charge-Free-Science-Brain/dp/0061906115
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Selective_exposure_theory
http://www.uky.edu/AS/PoliSci/Peffley/pdf/Stroud%202008%20PB%20Revisiting%20the%20Concept%20of%20Selective%20Exposure.pdf
http://www.sscnet.ucla.edu/polisci/faculty/chwe/austen/hart2009.pdf
http://psycnet.apa.org/psycinfo/2014-48913-001
http://digest.bps.org.uk/2015/01/when-our-beliefs-are-threatened-by.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cartesian_doubt
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evil_demon
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Planck%27s_principle
http://www.datascienceassn.org/sites/default/files/Neural%20Bases%20of%20Motivated%20Reasoning%20-%20An%20fMRI%20Study%20of%20Emotional%20Constraints%20on%20Partisan%20Political%20Judgment%20in%20the%202004%20U.S.%20Presidential%20Election.pdf
http://www.amazon.com/The-Political-Brain-Emotion-Deciding/dp/1586485733
https://www.dartmouth.edu/~nyhan/nyhan-reifler.pdf
http://www.boston.com/bostonglobe/ideas/articles/2010/07/11/how_facts_backfire/?page=full
https://www.dartmouth.edu/~nyhan/nyhan-reifler.pdf
http://www.boston.com/bostonglobe/ideas/articles/2010/07/11/how_facts_backfire/?page=full
http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/intersection/2011/09/07/your-brain-on-politics-the-cognitive-neuroscience-of-liberals-and-conservatives
http://www.psych.nyu.edu/jost/Jost-Amodio-2012.pdf
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1467-9221.2008.00668.x/pdf
http://www.sulloway.org/PoliticalConservatism%282003%29.pdf
http://www.nature.com/news/biology-and-ideology-the-anatomy-of-politics-1.11645
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biology_and_political_orientation
http://www.amazon.com/Predisposed-Liberals-Conservatives-Political-Differences/dp/0415535875
http://www.psych.nyu.edu/jost/Jost-Amodio-2012.pdf
All living organisms depend upon their accurate perception of reality to survive and reproduce. If a gazelle fails to identify a predator, it will get eaten. For a lion, a mistimed lunge may be the difference between a full belly and death through starvation, or even broken bones from a zebra’s kick. Human beings lack the sharp nails and teeth of lions or the speed of gazelles, yet we posses the most powerful – and dangerous – tool within the animal kingdom – our minds. We would therefore expect the human brain to be highly capable of accurately analyzing and conceptualizing the world around us.
The process of reasoning invariably involves the use of logic, and logic itself is derived from the immutable properties of the physical world. Empiricism is another component of reason that depends upon the accurate perception of reality.
Reason is thus incredibly valuable to us, but what if reason itself gets in the way of our survival and reproductive success?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
http://www.amazon.com/Whos-Charge-Free-Science-Brain/dp/0061906115
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Selective_exposure_theory
http://www.uky.edu/AS/PoliSci/Peffley/pdf/Stroud%202008%20PB%20Revisiting%20the%20Concept%20of%20Selective%20Exposure.pdf
http://www.sscnet.ucla.edu/polisci/faculty/chwe/austen/hart2009.pdf
http://psycnet.apa.org/psycinfo/2014-48913-001
http://digest.bps.org.uk/2015/01/when-our-beliefs-are-threatened-by.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cartesian_doubt
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evil_demon
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Planck%27s_principle
http://www.datascienceassn.org/sites/default/files/Neural%20Bases%20of%20Motivated%20Reasoning%20-%20An%20fMRI%20Study%20of%20Emotional%20Constraints%20on%20Partisan%20Political%20Judgment%20in%20the%202004%20U.S.%20Presidential%20Election.pdf
http://www.amazon.com/The-Political-Brain-Emotion-Deciding/dp/1586485733
https://www.dartmouth.edu/~nyhan/nyhan-reifler.pdf
http://www.boston.com/bostonglobe/ideas/articles/2010/07/11/how_facts_backfire/?page=full
https://www.dartmouth.edu/~nyhan/nyhan-reifler.pdf
http://www.boston.com/bostonglobe/ideas/articles/2010/07/11/how_facts_backfire/?page=full
http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/intersection/2011/09/07/your-brain-on-politics-the-cognitive-neuroscience-of-liberals-and-conservatives
http://www.psych.nyu.edu/jost/Jost-Amodio-2012.pdf
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1467-9221.2008.00668.x/pdf
http://www.sulloway.org/PoliticalConservatism%282003%29.pdf
http://www.nature.com/news/biology-and-ideology-the-anatomy-of-politics-1.11645
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biology_and_political_orientation
http://www.amazon.com/Predisposed-Liberals-Conservatives-Political-Differences/dp/0415535875
http://www.psych.nyu.edu/jost/Jost-Amodio-2012.pdf
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