Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Trump Kneels At Catholic Shrine, Jubilee For Earth
Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Trump Kneels At Catholic Shrine, Jubilee For Earth


In Episode 15 we look at the current events that are happening in the World, link it back to Bible prophecy and identify where we stand and are heading in the stream of time.


LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:


VIDEOS:


Revolution, Tyrants And Wars – Part 15 of Total Onslaught Series by Walter Veith

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrZ61...


The Jesuits and The Counter Reformation Part 1 – Episode 8 of Rekindling The Reformation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu12z...


The Jesuits and The Counter Reformation Part 2 – Episode 9 of Rekindling The Reformation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAJot...


Sunday Is Coming - Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctzuJ...


Sunday Is Coming - Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W0vFk...


Rekindling The Reformation – 11 Part Series By Walter Veith

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...


Repairing The Breach – 15 Part Series By Walter Veith

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...


ARTICLES:


Archbishop’s Letter to President Trump

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/...


Jubilee For The Earth Document

https://www.lutheranworld.org/content...


https://shop.economist.com/products/t...


https://www.catholicnews.com/services...


https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-4...


https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/tru...


https://www.businessinsider.co.za/mic...


https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/202...


https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/new...


https://www.washingtonpost.com/techno...


https://www.forbes.com/sites/tommybee...


https://www.ncronline.org/news/vatica...


https://catholicherald.co.uk/gods-pla...


https://www.thecatholicuniverse.com/s...


https://www.jesuit.org.uk/pope-franci...


https://www.politico.com/magazine/sto...


https://medium.com/splatterme/the-pro...


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/world-...


https://www.oriongazette.com/zz/news/...


https://www.catholicnews.com/services...


https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...


https://www.indcatholicnews.com/news/...


SPIRIT OF PROPHECY QUOTES:


Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 17 (1902) - Ms 135, 1902

https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...


Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 14 (1899) - Lt 232, 1899

https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...



The Review and Herald December 13, 1892, paragraph 16

https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...


The Great Controversy, p. 234.2 (Ellen Gould White)

https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Keywords
jesussaviourredeemerjubilee for the earth

