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WOE to New York City!
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141 views • October 27, 2021
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/woe-to-new-york-city/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, ""WOE to New York City....." The LORD says, "Your stench of your sins have risen to the ALMIGHTY GOD, Creator of Heaven and Earth.""
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/woe-to-new-york-city/
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, ""WOE to New York City....." The LORD says, "Your stench of your sins have risen to the ALMIGHTY GOD, Creator of Heaven and Earth.""
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